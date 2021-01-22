Benedictine football rakes in post-season accolades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Football season may be over, but Benedictine continues to bring in more hardware.
The Cadets, who finished 9-3 and just a win shy of a state title appearance, were named 2020 Team of The Year by the Savannah Quarterback Club.
“This year with all the COVID stuff and all that had to go into it, and then, your schedules are changing constantly...it just is really- means a lot, because of all that it took,” said Head Coach Danny Britt.
Junior Justin Thomas received the Offensive Player of The Year Award on an offense that is full of talent.
“It was fun, because every day, you know, we challenged each other to see like who would have the most yards a game and who can be the best,” Thomas said of his teammates.
Senior kicker Nick Dillon received a scholarship totaling $10,000 over five years. He said he felt good that his 4.0 is paying off.
“Glad all my hard work could mean something, to finally just be awarded for it and honored in this way.”
Dillion said he hopes to study biomedical engineering next year in college.
