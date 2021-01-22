Busy Statesboro intersection seeing changes to be safer for drivers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One Statesboro intersection will soon look very different. State engineers are changing where you can and can’t turn - and which directions.
Traffic moves through lines of cones and barrels with a familiar turnoff closed completely. The intersection of Buck Head Drive and U.S. Highway 80 made for some of the toughest left turns in town.
A left turn in or out of this plaza against three lanes of cars can lead to backed up traffic and wrecks. Left turns here will become a thing of the past. They’re also adding something to make right turns easier too.
“It’s almost impossible because the volume of traffic has increased at that interchange,” said Jill Nagel with Georgia Department of Transportation.
Nagel says the state monitors traffic data and has seen more accidents here from those left turns, in or out of here, that back traffic for minutes at a time. She says this Rapid Response Project will cost roughly $87,000. Crews also pushed back the curb to keep right turn traffic out of the Highway 80 flow.
“We’re looking at making it safer for motorists, but also maximizing traffic flow.”
She’s asking people to use caution once it opens as people get familiar with the new dos and don’ts of this spot.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.