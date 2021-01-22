Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - An early morning house fire is under investigation in the Lowcountry.
The Bluffton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the Baynard Park Subdivision around 1 a.m. Friday.
Bluffton Fire says its crews arrived to find flames coming from a home. They say the fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported.
The BTFD Fire Marshal’s Office and Bluffton PD are working to determine the cause of the fire.
