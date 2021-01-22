Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of moisture will flow over the area today from the west. This will bring lots of clouds and rain through the afternoon. Rain chances quickly decrease this evening with clearing skies tonight. No severe weather is expected. A cold front will move south of the area today and high pressure returns Saturday into Sunday. As the high moves to the east Sunday moisture begins to flow over us. We’ll see warmer temps, more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Another storm system will impact the area early late Tuesday into early Thursday.
Today will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers, highs 54-60.
Tonight will see early clouds then clearing skies late, lows 40-50.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday starts mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers then partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: N winds at 5-10 kts, seas 1 ft. Tonight: N winds at 5-10 kts, seas 1 ft. Saturday: N winds at 10-15 kts becoming NE at 15-20 kts in the afternoon, seas 2-4 ft.
