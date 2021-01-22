Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of moisture will flow over the area today from the west. This will bring lots of clouds and rain through the afternoon. Rain chances quickly decrease this evening with clearing skies tonight. No severe weather is expected. A cold front will move south of the area today and high pressure returns Saturday into Sunday. As the high moves to the east Sunday moisture begins to flow over us. We’ll see warmer temps, more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Another storm system will impact the area early late Tuesday into early Thursday.