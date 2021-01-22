First Alert: Widespread rain continues into the afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day:
Widespread light rain will continue moving overhead through the morning into the afternoon. Plan for extra time to get where you are going this morning. Almost all of our roadways are already wet. Temperatures start off in the mid 50s to lower 60s and won’t change much throughout the day.
Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to about 60 degrees with showers and cloud cover still around during the afternoon. Isolated showers linger into the early evening, but coverage over rain will decrease by late-afternoon. Roads will still be damp if you have plans or need to run errands along with temperatures in the lower 50s.
Tybee Tides: 1.4; 9:12AM I 5.4′ 3:11PM I 0.9′ 9:23PM
Cooler air moves in for the weekend behind Friday’s rain. Temperatures start out in the 40s Saturday morning, but we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees. Sunday morning will be cool as well, with lows in the lower 40s around the Savannah metro. We’ll see more clouds on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s along with a chance for a few isolated showers.
Next week looks a bit more unsettled. A few isolated showers are possible along a front on Monday, but highs will be in the lower 70s during the afternoon. It will also feel more like spring outside on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70 along with a chance for showers during the first half of the day. Rain is likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as another system passes through. Temperatures will also be closer to average for this time of the year, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
After multiple chances of rain ahead next week, we look to dry out this coming Friday into next weekend.
