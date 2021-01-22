First Alert: Widespread rain continues into the afternoon

Next week looks a bit more unsettled. A few isolated showers are possible along a front on Monday, but highs will be in the lower 70s during the afternoon. It will also feel more like spring outside on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70 along with a chance for showers during the first half of the day. Rain is likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as another system passes through. Temperatures will also be closer to average for this time of the year, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.