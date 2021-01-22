Ford hired as new Effingham Co. head football coach

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County has hired John Ford as the Rebels’ new head football coach.
The Effingham Co. School Board approved the hire Thursday night, officially naming the former Roswell and Buford head coach as the new man to lead the Rebels.
In six years between the two metro Atlanta powers, Ford compiled a 61-17 career record and four region championships. He led Roswell to a pair of state title games in 2015 and 2016.
Ford spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Bleckley County.
He’ll take over a Rebel program seeking to get back to winning ways. The Rebels went 5-15 over the past two seasons, missing the state playoffs in each. Buddy Holder stepped down as Effingham County’s head coach after eight seasons.
Ford will be introduced in a press conference Friday afternoon in Springfield.
