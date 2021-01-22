Hank Aaron took the field at Historic Grayson Stadium

“There are so many people that have been in this stadium, but on these grounds, all the way back from the 1920′s, and to think someone like that- Hank Aaron - would have played here as a 19-year-old in the 50′s when this place had just been remodeled, it’s just remarkable. That’s why when you walk in this place, you can kind of feel these bricks and this place like breath that life,” Savannah Bananas President Jared Orton said.