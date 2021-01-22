New Savannah food court caters to food trucks, live entertainment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has a new outdoor food truck park and music venue.
3 Points Food Court recently opened, and sits between Montgomery Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard on Orchard Street.
WTOC spoke with those behind the venture to see what they’re hoping to bring to the neighborhood.
Douglas Kaufman said his idea to open 3 Points Food Court is more than two years in the making.
And the location sits at the meeting point of three Savannah neighborhoods.
“Cann Park, Bingville and Jackson Park all come together in that one location,” Kaufman said.
The location can handle five food trucks at a time, and Kaufman said the plan is to have lunch and dinner operating hours with trucks rotating in and out.
“Trucks have to be licensed with the City of Savannah, and then they can come on our lot. We have a stage there as well, so for entertainment, we want to make it a very community-based location.”
Kaufman said his hope is his lot will be part of a Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard revitalization.
“If the River Street area and what Kessler has done is the head sail of the MLK development, then I’m the anchor of that development.”
