Person of interest sought in McIntosh Co. double homicide

MCINTOSH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened early Friday morning.
The bodies of a couple were discovered by their son around 2 a.m. near the 7000 block of Jones Road NE. Investigators say another son of the deceased couple named Jordan Wynn is currently a person of interest.
Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Colonel Danny Lowe says no other information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
We’ll continue to update you on any new developments on-air and online.
**Coastal News Service contributed to this article.
