Support Lowcountry Eateries During Restaurant Week

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. If you’re trying to show support for our local restaurants, there’s an opportunity right around the corner.
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week kicks off February 20.
Restaurants in the area will offer special menus with fixed prices for the event. More than 70 eateries will participate.
To see a list of participating restaurants, click here.
