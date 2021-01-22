Tattnall County Productions cancels spring show due to COVID-19

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A music show in Glennville that draws big crowds will take off this spring due to COVID-19.
Come March, the auditorium will be silent on a weekend that’s normally filled with artists gathered with big crowds for good music to help good causes.
The hottest ticket in Tattnall County won’t go on sale this year. Organizers of Tattnall County Productions made the painful decision to postpone. For almost 20 years, it’s featured local talent performing for three standing room only shows.
But concerns for COVID-19 and crowds prompted the decision. Show directors say it was especially important because they draw an older audience and those folks are especially vulnerable. They say the community has been understanding.
“But at the same time, they’re disappointed. The performers are extremely disappointed. They look forward to this all year long. We’ve grown to be a family after 18 years,” said Director Kim Tatum.
The show traditionally benefits local charities, like Tattnall CARES, that supports local cancer patients. Tatum says everyone’s looking forward to when they can safely do a show again.
