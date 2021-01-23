Dry this weekend ahead of a big warm-up!

Warmer air will lift north over the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire to start out the week. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s during our Monday morning commute, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s! Isolated showers are possible on Monday under partly sunny skies. Wetter weather moves in midweek, as a storm system approaches from the west. Tuesday will be very warm for this time of the year, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s which is about 15 degrees above average.