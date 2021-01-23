Dry this weekend ahead of a big warm-up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover increases overnight, especially south of the Altamaha River.
This will hold our morning lows near 40 degrees around the Savannah metro. Inland areas, especially further north, will be chill with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the increased cloud cover, Sunday will be dry with afternoon highs once again near 60 degrees.
Tybee Tides: 7.2′ 4:29AM I 1.9′ 110:04AM I 6.1′ 4:58PM
Warmer air will lift north over the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire to start out the week. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s during our Monday morning commute, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s! Isolated showers are possible on Monday under partly sunny skies. Wetter weather moves in midweek, as a storm system approaches from the west. Tuesday will be very warm for this time of the year, with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s which is about 15 degrees above average.
Scattered showers, and even a thunderstorm or two, will move in from the west Tuesday afternoon. A front then pushes across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire on Wednesday, clearing by Thursday. This brings in a good chance for rain on Wednesday. There is even a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Afternoon highs will fall back to the mid 60s on Wednesday, followed by lows in the upper 40s Thursday morning.
Dry and cooler air settles on Thursday through this coming weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.