Eagles honor healthcare heroes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night was a tough loss at home for the Georgia Southern Eagles women’s basketball team, but they were able to honor some people that are fighting a much more critical fight - healthcare heroes working through this pandemic.
On July 25, Georgia Southern women’s basketball head coach Anita Howard tweeted this tweet, thanking the healthcare workers that took care of her when she battled COVID-19:
This time, she was able to thank them in person as the athletic department honored first responders and healthcare workers in their game against South Alabama.
“Eagle nation, let’s give them a round of applause for their service to our community, we thank all our healthcare workers and first responders,” said the announcer.
“Leane Hodges, she’s one of the EMT’s that came out to my house, and I say saved my life... this is the first time I’ve actually seen her since that day. When I saw her, I just embraced her, because I remember the last time I saw her, I was in a really bad spot, and so, to see her meant a lot and just really put it into perspective that, you know, maybe I wouldn’t have been here had she not done what she did,” said Howard.
Leane Hodges, an EMT with Bulloch County EMS said it was great to be recognized. Her voice filled with emotion talking about seeing her patient back to doing what she loves, coaching her basketball team.
“It makes my heart burst with excitement, actually. Coach Howard was my first real patient. To see how critical it can be, and to see her back on the court, it is awesome,” said Hodges.
Howard said she had suffered from asthma previously and while she is still dealing with a few lingering symptoms, she said all in all, she’s much better.
“I’m healthy, I’m alive, I’m not in the hospital, and so, I have no complaints,” said Howard.
The Eagles with a heartbreaking 1-point loss Friday night, but a chance to get back into the win column Saturday. Tip-off against the Jaguars is at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.