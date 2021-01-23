Saint Leo University to host job expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for work, a local staffing agency is holding a socially distanced event for you.
Horizon Staffing, Social Apostolate and Saint Leo University-Savannah Center are hosting a job expo.
Horizon Staffing has many essential positions that need immediate filling such as warehouse positions, Equipment Operators, and Shipping Clerks, to name a few.
Social Apostolate will also be on site to help provide uniforms, boots and other materials needed for some of the positions.
The job expo will be held Thursday, Jan 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saint Leo University Savannah Education Center at 325 W. Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah
Four people will be allowed into the center at a time.
Participants will need to wear masks to enter.
