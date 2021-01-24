Richmond Hill pharmacy to vaccinate 200 people

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Pharmacy staff say they’ve gotten two shipments of the Moderna vaccine so far and by the end of next week they’re on track to have vaccinated 200 people.
“The people who have been fortunate enough to receive it so far have been very excited about it. We’ve been excited here at the pharmacy to give it. It feels kind of like you’re making history a little bit,” said John Mark Carter, a pharmacist at Richmond Hill Pharmacy.
Carter says they’re following the Department of Public Health’s phases, which means right now they’re vaccinating essential healthcare workers, people 65 and older and direct caregivers.
“Right now we have a list that’s larger than the quantity of vaccines that we have,” said Carter.
Carter says in each shipment they’ve been given 10 vials, which means each shipment has 100 doses of the vaccine. He says one vial is good to vaccinate 10 patients.
“We’re working on an appointment based model as far as giving the vaccine because once we open that vial up we have to use the entire vial within six hours. So we’re trying to work with appointments only that way we don’t waste any doses,” said Carter.
The pharmacy has a special, private area where patients are getting vaccinated. Carter says right now they’re getting a shipment every week and a half to two weeks, but those who need their second doses are assured by the DPH that they’ll get it on time.
“It feels good as a local, independent pharmacy to be able to provide that service to patients because I feel like as a local place we can give more personal attention here and be there if any need arises,” said Carter.
Right now, the pharmacy staff say they’re not putting anymore names on the waitlist, but they hope to open it back up, to do so, in the next two weeks.
“We are definitely hoping that the next shipment could be 200-300,” said Carter. “However, they said to expect about the same as right now, but they said it could increase in the future.”
