70s return ahead of our next rain chance!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover has rolled in and will remain overhead for the remainder of the day.
Temperatures are much warmer south of the Altamaha River this afternoon, with widespread mid 60s. Most communities will remain the the upper 50s to lower 60s late this afternoon, with 50s throughout the evening. Despite the clouds, we will remain dry overnight.
Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 11:08PM I 7.3′ 5:21AM I 11:54AM 1.2′
Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for many of us as we head out the door Monday morning. An isolated shower or two will be possible during the morning, especially closer to the coast, but these showers won’t dampen many roads. Above-average warmth takes over, with highs in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be even warmer, with morning lows near 60 degrees which is actually our average high temperatures for this time of the year! Temperatures climb to the upper 70s during the afternoon, as showers and even a thunderstorm or two move in from the west.
Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder or two will remain possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time to get where you need to be for the Tuesday afternoon and both Wednesday commutes. Wednesday morning will be warm, with temperatures near 60 degrees at sunrise. We’ll see scattered showers throughout the day, with highs in the upper 60s.
The rain clears out late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, as cooler and drier air takes over. Temperatures dip back into the mid 40s Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll remain mostly dry and cool through Saturday, ahead of another chance for showers this coming Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
