70s return ahead of our next rain chance!

Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for many of us as we head out the door Monday morning. An isolated shower or two will be possible during the morning, especially closer to the coast, but these showers won’t dampen many roads. Above-average warmth takes over, with highs in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be even warmer, with morning lows near 60 degrees which is actually our average high temperatures for this time of the year! Temperatures climb to the upper 70s during the afternoon, as showers and even a thunderstorm or two move in from the west.