SC House has Santee Cooper; Senate has abortion on calendars
Rep. Rutherford points to specific data as a guide to reopen (Source: Joe Gorchow)
By Associated Press | January 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 6:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Both the South Carolina House and Senate have long awaited and likely contentious bills on their calendars this week.

The Senate could debate a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state.

On the House calendar is a bill to let a special committee of lawmakers seek new bids to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper. While the bills could be debated this week, lawmakers can also delay considering them.

The Senate has considered similar abortion bans before, but abortion opponents couldn’t overcome a procedural hurdle.

The House Santee Cooper bill would also let lawmakers replace the utility’s entire board.

