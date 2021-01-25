Beaufort Co. School District sending surveys to parents who left the district

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - COVID-19 has impacted student enrollment in Beaufort County.
The school district is trying to figure out why they lost so many students in the past year.
Their first step - sending a survey to parents.
Beaufort County School District enrollment numbers have been on the rise for years. And this year they finally took a hit. Now they’re trying to figure out what that means for next year.
The Beaufort County School District has been growing for over a decade. But from the time COVID-19 started to now, they have lost around 1,000 students. The district says COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on which students are attending the school district.
Many parents were unable to accommodate an all virtual learning platform. Some lost jobs and could no longer afford to be in the district. Other families left for the normal reasons you see within a school year.
The district is sending out a survey to those parents who left. They say they will be asking why they left, when, and whether or not they will be returning. The district says they need this information as they plan for next year.
“What the pandemic throws in there is uncertainty. So we want to make sure that our data is as accurate as possible so we can project as accurately as possible in terms of staffing and all sorts of things for next year. So what we really want to know is if they are no longer with us if they are going to be planning on re-enrolling back into the school district so we can project accordingly,” said Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez.
Getting this information from parents means the school district will know how to allocate their funding properly. That is funding for teachers, supplies, and staff.
