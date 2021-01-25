Bulloch Co. parents send letter to state about COVID-19 protocols

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Bulloch County parents want the state to step in and enforce COVID-19 safety recommendations they don’t feel are being followed.
WTOC spoke with two parents who were part of the letter sent to the state. They say, even though they have their kids studying at home virtually, they have concerns about the local district’s COVID-19 safety protocols and how they’re being enforced.
A group of dozens of parents directed their letter about the Bulloch County School District to State Superintendent Richard Woods and State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. They say the way the district at first planned for virtual learning then a split of virtual and in-person took resources away from virtual students.
The board also briefly changed quarantine rules for in-person students who were in contact with someone who tested positive.
“We’re definitely concerned when we see something that doesn’t appear to adhere to all the guidelines,” said parent Eddie Lott.
The Lott’s say the most recent concern came when they’re told their students and others would be required to come back to campus for diagnostic testing they feel can be done virtually.
“When we don’t listen to the experts, that makes people uncomfortable and that your best interests aren’t what’s being taken to heart,” said parent Jamie Lott.
The district replied Monday afternoon to the letter saying, “Bulloch County Schools remains steadfast in our commitment to obtain valid data in a way that is best for all students in order to support the work of our classroom teachers.”
The statement also said the district would expand the days and hours of testing to allow more distancing for students and families.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.