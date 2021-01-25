Coastal Health District hopes to speed up vaccination process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Appointment scheduling is still temporarily paused at the Coastal Health District, but in the meantime, health officials say they’re working on other ways to help speed up the vaccination process for those in Phase 1a.
The hold was to make sure the Coastal Health District had enough vaccine doses to fulfill the demand. The District’s director Dr. Lawton Davis says the bottom line is that Georgia is still not getting enough doses of vaccines each week.
Dr. Davis with the Coastal Health District says they still have a lot of people who’ve called to get on various waiting lists and they’re trying to work with them. In doing so, they’re getting ready to launch an online scheduling system. Dr. Davis says they don’t know the exact day when they’ll be ready to take on appointments again, but that it could be this week.
“I think it’s very important for people to understand that even if we open our doors up, so to speak, to begin scheduling appointments again that doesn’t mean that immediately everybody is going to be able to be vaccinated in the near future,” said Dr. Davis. “In fact, it may not even be possible to get an appointment in the near future because a lot of people want appointments.”
Next week, Dr. Davis says the county and city are working together to create a fixed vaccination site. Dr. Davis says it’ll increase the number of vaccinations they can give in a week. There is no word on where it will be or when it will be ready.
