For COVID-19 survivors, the right time to get the vaccine may vary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s chief medical officer says he wants everyone to be vaccinated regardless of previous COVID-19 sickness or not. But when someone gets it could depend on how recently they have recovered from the virus previously.
National and local health leaders say once you’ve recovered from COVID-19, chances are you have immunity for a short time thereafter. But with vaccine rollouts ramping up, virus survivors may question when to get their shot.
“Well depends on what group you’re in,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Oliverio said. “Frontline workers we still recommend getting the vaccine and you don’t necessarily have to wait.”
The state remains in Phase 1A, meaning frontline health care workers, emergency responders and anyone over 70 years old can sign up to get the vaccine.
But for people who have already beaten the virus close to when it’s their time to get vaccinated, Oliverio said non-medical staff who has recovered can consider waiting three months to rely on natural immunity.
“The CDC recommends considering 90 days after getting COVID from getting the vaccine, but for frontline workers, what we want is an immune response. Get vaccinated and make sure you get an immune response,” Oliverio said.
Student Tim Lennon recently recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month.
“I had a really bad fever, I felt really bad and then when my taste went away that was probably the most disconcerting thing about it,” Lennon said.
Lennon said he wants to still get the vaccine when it’s available to him, but wants to make sure people with without natural antibodies are first in line.
“If somebody hasn’t had it yet, I think it would be better that they get vaccinated against it so they are not ever spreading it to anybody else,” Lennon said. “Then I think once my antibodies, I haven’t had a test but once they run out then I definitely would go for getting a vaccine.”
