Crashes cause major delays on I-16 Monday morning

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Major delays continued for several hours Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 16 after two crashes.
The first crash involved a semi that rolled over and hit a guardrail near the Olive Branch Road overpass in northern Bryan County. That crash cleared just before noon.
Shortly after 8. a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reported that a second crash had occurred further west and possibly within the back-up caused by the first crash. This crash has since cleared.
No serious injuries were reported in either crash.
