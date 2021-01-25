Crashes cause major delays on I-16 Monday morning

Crashes cause major delays on I-16 Monday morning
I-16 crash Monday morning. (Source: WTOC)
By Cutter Martin | January 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 11:54 AM

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Major delays continued for several hours Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 16 after two crashes.

The first crash involved a semi that rolled over and hit a guardrail near the Olive Branch Road overpass in northern Bryan County. That crash cleared just before noon.

Shortly after 8. a.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation reported that a second crash had occurred further west and possibly within the back-up caused by the first crash. This crash has since cleared.

No serious injuries were reported in either crash.

