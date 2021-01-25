Effingham Co. Health System holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Health System ramped up their first mass vaccination clinic on Monday. They plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of people this week.
Those WTOC spoke with who got the vaccine Monday say it was a quick and easy process and hope more people will get vaccinated as well.
Effingham Health System they plan to vaccinate 600 people this week alone. The health system also says this is the largest distribution of the vaccine in the county for those over 65 and their caregivers.
They plan on vaccinating 75 to 85 people during the week and 300 people this Saturday. They’re booked until February 12 but expect to open other clinics as accessibility increases.
The Director of Pharmacy says after posting the announcement they’d be distributing the vaccine, they’ve since received hundreds of calls.
“We’ve received that afternoon in about five hours over 300 calls. and daily since then, we’ve received in upwards to 3 to 500 calls a day, requesting information about the vaccine and also how they could go about getting it or getting on a list to get it,” said Kameron Huffman, Director of Pharmacy.
Huffman also says they want to provide as many vaccines as possible.
Effingham’s vaccine clinics are by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call 912-754-0283.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.