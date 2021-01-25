Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes 10 lbs of fentanyl, arrests one

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man after an extensive investigation nabbed a large haul of fentanyl.
ECSO’s Drug Unit seized more than 10 pounds of pure fentanyl and 2.5 ounces of black tar heroin from a home in the Foxbow subdivision earlier this week. 45-year-old Jody Callison was arrested without incident and has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and heroin. He remains in the Effingham County Jail.
ECSO says the fentanyl street value is worth more than $500,000.
The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation began in November and a search warrant was served at the house on January 23. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or can text anonymously at 847411.
