Fire destroys mobile home in Ellabell

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Ellabell is trying to figure out what’s next after a fire destroyed their mobile home.
According to Bryan County Emergency Services, it happened just after 3 a.m. today. When fire crews arrived on the scene, it was fully engulfed.
Bryan County Emergency Services says the mobile home is a total loss after it caught fire early this morning, and the family that lived here was lucky to get out alive.
The family sifted through the debris to find anything to salvage, but not much is left.
Bryan County Emergency Services Chief Freddy Howell says a family member got up in the middle of the night and smelled smoke. He credits them with saving the family. He says a final cause has not been determined but they have a good idea.
“Mobile homes as they get older and the wiring inside of them is a lot different. Almost everything we have nowadays you have to plug in and a lot of times it’s due to over-plugged outlets,” said Howell. “There’s so few outlets in a mobile home and it’s all run off of pretty much the same wiring and sometimes it’s an overload of the outlets.”
Howell says there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
