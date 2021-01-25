Ga. First Lady announces new legislation to fight human trafficking

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp says the state of Georgia is doubling down on its fight against human trafficking.
Kemp, along with Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, announced new legislation to be introduced during a Monday morning news conference at the state capitol.
One bill would create an exception to Georgia’s name change law, allowing victims of human trafficking to change their name to protect their privacy and safety.
Another would allow victims to file suits for civil damages in state court against their traffickers and others who knowingly profited from their victimizations.
A third would require new and renewing CDL applicants to take an anti-trafficking course to receive their license.
“These are just our most recent steps in our ongoing fight to end human trafficking, and certainly not our last,” First Lady Kemp said. “Every day we will continue to be on the lookout for new ways to help and make a difference. I promise you we will not rest until every victim is rescued and every trafficker is behind bars.”
Marty Kemp is co-chair of the GRACE Commission (Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education), which was launched by the state to fight human trafficking in Georgia.
The state’s human trafficking hotline is 1-866-ENDHTGA.
