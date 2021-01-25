Healthcare provider helps vaccinate eligible staff at Savannah Country Day

“There is nothing anywhere in the State guidance about not being able to go to organizations as long as you’re vaccinating just the 1a people. The fact that we’re able to do the general public here and processing 250 people a day with the vaccine we use here and use a separate one in multiple schools, even though educators as a group are not in 1a, their employees who are 65 and older and/or caregivers for those folks are in this current so we can absolutely go out and vaccinate those folks.”