The history behind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 35 years the United States has observed a holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
But it took another 20 years to have the holiday put in place.
As with any holiday, there is a deeper meaning to today than a day off from work.
“Change through peaceful means, the importance of community, service to others and respect for all people,” said Georgia Southern History Professor Christopher Hendrix
Yet, Martin Luther King Junior Day was not always embraced as enthusiastically as the precepts it celebrates.
“It was really controversial getting the holiday started. But it started early. John Conyers, representative for Michigan, proposed that four days after King was assassinated.”
But it would be decades before it happened.
Hendricks remembers there being political opposition.
“I was in high school in North Carolina at the time and our two Senators, Jesse Helms and John East, were the two who really pushed against this, really portrayed King as a Communist and tried to play that angle.”
But public support was gathered quite publicly.
“Stevie Wonder. Wonder went and he was playing the King Center and he said “we are going to make this a holiday. So, in 1980, wrote the song ‘Happy Birthday,’ working for this and he went on tour.”
A year later, he took that support to a concert in Washington D.C.
“And he and Coretta Scott King presented Speaker of the House Tip O’Neal with I think it was six million signatures to get this thing done.”
The King holiday was signed into law by President Reagan in 1983 and observed for the first time 35 years ago, in 1986.
But it and perception of it have continued to evolve.
“I think the acceptance of this as a holiday was when, in the middle of the 90s, 1994, President Clinton made this a day of service and John Lewis had been really pushing this.”
Now the reason for the holiday is as accepted as the holiday itself.
“When’s the last time you heard someone say they didn’t want to take this day off? It’s been a long time.”
