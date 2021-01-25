How to Reduce Stress with Changes to Daily Routine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re almost a month into 2021. Although many people often resolve to manage their stress coming into the New Year, that can be difficult to follow through with, especially during this pandemic.
Maria Redden, a social worker at Memorial Health, said she’s seen more people participate in their inpatient and outpatient behavioral health programs in the past year, something she believes definitely has ties to the pandemic.
”We’re hearing it. We’re hearing people say ‘The pandemic has just been too much. I just feel so isolated,’” Redden said.
However, she said there are some simple lifestyle changes you can make to lower your stress levels, including:
- Exercising and getting outside more often
- Staying hydrated and decreasing your caffeine intake
- Eating healthy
- Reducing your screen time, especially close to bedtime
- Making realistic to-do lists
