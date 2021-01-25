Jamie’s First Alert Forecast for 1-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got spring like temperatures today and tomorrow before a cold front sweeps in on Wednesday. In fact the record high temperature for Tuesday, January 26, is 81 degrees set in 1974, and we’ll be close.
The rest of our Monday will be warm a little breezy. If you live at the beaches, you’ve probably noticed dense sea fog as well.
Daybreak Tuesday low temperatures will range around 60 degrees, which are close to the normal high temperatures this time of year. Sea fog will be an issue as well. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 80 degrees before rain chances ramp to 50% in the afternoon and evening beginning in our western counties then heading to the coast. We do have a chance for some thunderstorms as well.
The front stalls near the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday night with a wave of low pressure that will develop along it. The low then moves over us on Wednesday, a First Alert Weather Day, and we could get 1-1.5 inches of rain throughout the day. This should be an all day rain event; plan accordingly.
A cold front sweeps the low and rain out of here, leaving us with clear skies and Thursday highs only in the low to middle 50s.
