Long County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing person.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Emily Ann Patton lives in the Elim community, off Horse Creek Road. She’s 5′2″ and has a blonde hair.
If you know of her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 912-545-2118 or Wiregrass 9-1-1 at 912-437-3912.
Law enforcement is also looking for Patton’s green Ford SUV.
If you have any information about where it’s located, that should be reported.
