Long County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
By WTOC Staff | January 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:00 PM

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a missing person.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Emily Ann Patton lives in the Elim community, off Horse Creek Road. She’s 5′2″ and has a blonde hair.

If you know of her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 912-545-2118 or Wiregrass 9-1-1 at 912-437-3912.

Law enforcement is also looking for Patton’s green Ford SUV. (Source: Long County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about where it’s located, that should be reported.

