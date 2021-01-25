Monday: More clouds, warmer temperatures in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky temperatures are in the low to mid-50s in most communities. Visibility is good in most areas, but some patchy fog may form through the morning commute and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.
Overall, it’s a decent start to Monday. The slight morning rain chance fades heading into the afternoon. Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-70s by noon and peaks in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots may hit 80°.
Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are in the forecast later Tuesday (mostly after dinner in Savannah) and will persist into Wednesday... which is a first alert weather day. Both commutes may be damp and any outdoor activities you may have planned could easily be rained-out.
Colder, clearer weather builds in Thursday and Friday. Frost, freezing conditions are possible Friday and Saturday mornings.
Have a great day,
Cutter
