New COVID-19 test site opens in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County has seen some of the highest rates of new cases of COVID-19 per capita since this the beginning of the year.
Health leaders hope a new testing site will help them identify more infections and isolate the infected.
Testing at Luetta Moore Park moves into its second week. County leaders say they’re glad to see so many people using it.
Cars moved through the line as the staff took swab samples from people. Bulloch County opened the testing site at the park because the county health department has shifted to offering vaccinations.
Health officials say they can’t have both things at the same site. As of Monday, Bulloch County has seen more than 4,400 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 positive antigen cases.
County leaders say the increased number of people getting tested means more people take the virus seriously. That helps health crews respond more rapidly.
“Contact tracing is done. Then the folks they’ve been in contact with can do likewise. We’re going to see our numbers start to go down,” said Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety.
He says they anticipated a rise in the rate of cases after the holidays. Now he hopes that rate to drop again very soon.
Wynn continues to urge people to get testing if they think they’ve been exposed so they can quarantine immediately and help stop the spread.
