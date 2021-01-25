New study: SC ranks 5th least safest state during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With only a small percentage of the population vaccinated against COVID-19, a new WalletHub study ranked South Carolina one of the least safest states during the pandemic.
The study comes from a full report of Safest States During COVID-19.
South Carolina was ranked number 47 on the list of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WalletHub based the rankings on factors like the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
South Carolina was ranked 50th in positive testing rate, 47th in vaccination rate, 45th in hospitalization rate, 39th in death rate, and 24th in transmission rate.
The study ranked Alaska as the safest state.
Georgia ranked immediately below South Carolina as number 46.
Nevada, Mississippi, Alabama, and Arizona all ranked lower than South Carolina in the bottom four.
