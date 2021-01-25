Pedestrian killed in Colleton Co. hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a hit-and-run in Colleton County.
Troopers say a vehicle was traveling northbound on Augusta Highway around 10 p.m. Sunday night when it hit a pedestrian.
They say the vehicle fled the scene and did not stop.
The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash, Highway Patrol says.
Troopers do not have a vehicle description at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
