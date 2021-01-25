SC reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, death toll inches toward 6,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday.
Monday’s also included 44 probable cases as well as five confirmed and no probable deaths.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
That brings the totals to 379,775 confirmed cases, 41,642 probable cases, 5,920 confirmed deaths and 632 probable deaths.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 10,798 individual test results, of which 25.3% were positive.
As of Monday, a total of almost 4.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.