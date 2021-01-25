SCAD’s aTVfest Goes Virtual This Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Television’s top talent in front of and behind the camera are gathering in one spot virtually. SCAD’s aTVfest is usually held in Atlanta, but this year, you’ll be able to take it in from your couch.
Kenan Thompson and Bryan Cranston, as well as Chrissy Metz of “This is Us” are just some of the actors that will be honored and participate in virtual discussions this year. Panels will also cover topics from producing to costume design and diversity in the industry.
”I am super excited to see Brian Cranston. I binge watched all of ‘Breaking Bad,’ and I absolutely love him. He has come out with so many new films, and he’s starring in one of last year’s features at aTVfest. It was great. "
“I think especially as a student it is important for us to use aTVfest as an opportunity in every facet of the industry - super talented actors that we get to meet there, the directors, casting directors - we have so much opportunity to learn that you might not get anywhere else other than aTVfest. "
This is the ninth year of the festival, which will run from February 4 through February 6. Tickets are now available. You can buy a day pass for $10 or a festival pass for $25.
