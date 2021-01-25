Three lottery tickets in SC miss jackpot by one number

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lottery players in South Carolina are being asked to check their tickets to see if they missed the winning Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot by just one number.
The South Carolina Education Lottery says these three players in the state could win a five-figure payday by claiming their tickets.
They say a ticket worth $20,000 was sold at a Sprint Foods in North Augusta, and two tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a Quick Stop in Florence and the Scotchman #167 on Meeting St. in Charleston.
The Charleston and Florence ticket holders matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number to win $10,000, lottery officials say.
The North Augusta player bought the Megaplier option for an additional $1 to have their winnings multiplied to $20,000 when a “2” was drawn.
The winning numbers are as follows: 4 - 26 - 42 - 50 - 60 Megaball: 24
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.
Lottery officials still encourage other players to check their tickets.
They say more than 99,000 players in the Palmetto state hold tickets for prizes from $2 up to $20,000.
Of these, they say more than 39,000 players purchased the Megaplier to see their winnings double.
Players have 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prizes.
The South Carolina Education Lottery says net proceeds from every dollar spent by players are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
