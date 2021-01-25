Walmart to begin COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia continues to report a very limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. But more partners are signing on to offer the shot to those who qualify under the current phase.
It’s been a little over a month since Georgia started to offer the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Department of Public Health website, more than 656,000 shots have been administered in Georgia so far. Health officials hope to see that number rapidly increase, especially with more partners signing on to offer assistance.
Walmart has now been added to Georgia’s list of vaccine distribution sites. But you won’t find the vaccine at all Walmart locations.
WTOC checked Monday morning on the department of public health’s vaccine locator and the only Walmart location offering the vaccine in the WTOC viewing area was the Rincon Walmart. Meanwhile, Kroger, Publix, and several local providers are also offering the vaccine.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine right now are frontline healthcare providers and first responders. The current Phase 1A+ also includes Georgians 65 and older and their caregivers, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The next phase - Phase 1B - will bring more people into the mix. That will include all essential workers who do not work in healthcare or serve as a first responder.
It is unclear when the state will be ready for the next phase. WTOC will continue to keep you updated.
