Baxley teacher to run as Republican candidate for Ga. governor

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some campaign seasons have already started.
An educator from Baxley says she’s running for the highest office in Georgia after events in the election last November.
The Georgia governor’s election may be more than a year away, but one candidate has now announced she’ll run as a Republican against Governor Brian Kemp.
Dr. Kandiss Taylor stood outside the Appling County courthouse instead of Atlanta to announce her campaign. She didn’t call Kemp by name but told supporters she was running to clean up election fraud and running for values she says aren’t held by current incumbents in Atlanta.
“Georgia is begging for an alternative. They want an alternative who’s going to represent them. I know I’m not a sellout and that I can do it,” Taylor said.
A career teacher and educator in Baxley, she ran last year as a political outsider for the US Senate seat now held by Raphael Warnock.
She says personally campaigning in all 159 counties for the Senate gives her a network she can use in this governor’s race.
