Black-owned Savannah business a pioneer in the mortuary industry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A funeral home in Savannah will receive an historical marker to honor its place in history.
Not only is it the oldest, continuously owned black-owned business in the city, its founder was a pioneer in the mortuary industry.
The older generation of the Bynes family calls the recognition long overdue. But it’s the younger generation - a granddaughter - who led the family’s efforts to soon have its legacy cast in metal.
The Bynes-Royall Funeral Home in Savannah will soon receive a historical marker from the Georgia Historical Society. Together, the two families represent more than 100 years in the mortuary business.
The funeral home is recognized as the oldest black-owned business in Savannah and longest black-owned and operated mortuary in Georgia.
“My family’s legacy is a story of blacks building the community and black entrepreneurship, so I definitely think that is something worth celebrating and worth sharing,” said Dr. Megan Wilkerson, the granddaughter of Frank and Frenchye Bynes.
The legacy began with Royall as in Major William Royall. In 1876, Major Royall opened the Royall Undertaking Company.
“During that era, a lot of black families would have to go through the back doors to the White funeral home. So, Royall Undertaking gave families gave them a place to take their families with pride. So they could worship together and celebrate that loved one’s life,” Dr. Wilkerson said.
And there were a lot of funerals in 1876 - that’s the year Savannah was stricken by a Yellow Fever epidemic. Six percent of the population died.
It’s Royall’s work in Savannah that transformed the funeral business and paid it forward.
“Royall Undertaking trained several young, black morticians. They didn’t have a place to go and receive education in the mortuary sciences,” Dr. Wilkerson said.
Many went on to become some of the most prominent black funeral home directors in the state.
In 1955, Frank and Frenchye Bynes bought the business and renamed it Bynes-Royall Funeral Home. They relocated the business in 1963 to a mansion on West Hall Street, a block from Forsyth Park.
It’s also where they raised their five children.
“My parents being in the funeral business especially then there was nothing glamorous about it - the kids would tease me at school.”
Frank and Frenchye’s youngest daughter, Lisa Bynes Reid, recalled the moment she asked her father.
“You know, why did you go into the funeral business?
He explained that he wanted to be a doctor but followed this path.
“Lisa - this business was found during segregation. Black people couldn’t even walk through Forsyth Park. I wanted to have a business so that my family wouldn’t have to suffer the indignities that I had to suffer.”
Her parents went on to play a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement and efforts to desegregate Savannah. They were active members in the NAACP and hosted secret meetings upstairs led by the icons of the era Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., W.W. Law and Hosea Williams to name a few.
And now an iconic marker with the Bynes-Royall name is making history.
“To me, oh it is special, it’s well deserved well earned. A lot of times you don’t get recognition but believe me, at some point you do get recognition, and this is the time,” Frenchye Bynes Wilkderson-Jones said.
The family thanks the Georgia Historical Society for its help in the process. They have plans to install the historical marker out front of the funeral home in May.
There will be a public ceremony to mark the occasion.
