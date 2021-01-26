Chatham Area Transit board of directors votes to remove new CEO

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit Board of Directors voted Tuesday to fire the new CEO.
By a 6-3 vote, CAT Executive Director and CEO Bacarra Mauldin was relieved of her duties effective immediately.
Mauldin was hired as the organization’s new CEO in June of 2020. She joined CAT from the New Orleans RTA.
CAT Board Chairman Deidrick Cody said he could not provide more details surrounding Mauldin’s removal because the issue is a personnel matter.
Chief Administrative Officer David Stearns was appointed by the board to serve as the interim CEO on a temporary basis. According to a news release form CAT, the board plans to meet again this week to appoint a long-term replacement.
