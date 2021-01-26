City of Pooler approves site plan for Costco

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has approved the site plan for a Costco location in the city.
The City’s planning and zoning team met Monday afternoon to consider the plan.
The site, located off of Pooler Parkway just south of I-16, is slated to include a Costco as well as several other businesses. Traffic concerns are also top of mind, and Mayor Rebecca Benton says a traffic study is already underway.
Mayor Benton says she’s encouraged by the added jobs and economic activity it would bring to Pooler.
“Well it’s going to be a tremendous impact, and of course we have to worry about traffic, but the convenience of having a wholesale house like that is just incredible,” she said.
