Coastal Health District: Agencies could be underreporting COVID-19 testing data

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders at the Coastal Health District say they are aware of agencies who are testing for COVID-19 but not reporting the results.
That means community transmission could be even higher than we think.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said they have noticed anecdotally that there is underreporting of COVID-19 happening in the area, which can change the way you view their data online.
“I’m sure that there’s a fairly significant number of people who are being tested and who are positive that are not showing up in our routine numbers,” Dr. Davis said. “So, the picture is probably a little worse than you’ll find if you look at our website and our statistics.”
All tests for the infectious disease by law are required to report positive results, but Dr. Davis said recently they are seeing some who are not doing this. While he didn’t reveal where or how often this is happening, he predicts it is popping up now as testing locations continue to expand in the area.
“I think that there are more people who are being tested at locations where the results are not routinely submitted now then there were before just because testing is so much more widely available,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis said they learned about some of these cases from community members who called saying they have tested positive and are seeking advice for how to proceed. Once they learn a facility isn’t reporting, Dr. Davis says they work to change that.
“Obviously we will give them the proper counseling and instructions and then when we do find out about a location, we reach out to them and encourage them to report,” Dr. Davis said.
Officials say there are currently no repercussions for failing to report results, but it is strongly discouraged as they work to manage the pandemic.
