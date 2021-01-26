Coastal Health District shifting to regional COVID-19 testing sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is shifting to regional COVID-19 testing sites.
All COVID-19 testing services by the Coastal Health District will be offered at two regional testing sites starting Feb. 1.
All testing through public health will be offered in Chatham and Glynn counties. They will no longer offer testing in Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties after this week.
Testing at the Glynn County Health Department is by appointment only. Testing at the Savannah Civic Center in Chatham County does not require an appointment, but you must pre-register.
The COVID-19 Testing Call Center Hours will also change. Starting Monday, Feb. 1, the Testing Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday.
It’s important to note - COVID testing is still available through many private providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers, and health clinics.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, vaccine, or to pre-register, go to covid19.gachd.org.
