Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Plenty of moisture will flow over the area today from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see lots of clouds and near record highs. A cold front remains stalled to our west. Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon. There is a potential for one or two strong to severe storms. The main threat will be from damaging winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! The cold front moves through the area Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few storms possible through 5pm. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday with drier and much colder air. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we’ll start both days with temps near freezing. Another cold front brings a chance for showers Sunday into early Monday.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs 72-80.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows 59-64.
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms, highs 60-73.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then clearing after midnight, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low 30s.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! We’ll be sunny but start with a morning freeze, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! We’ll be mostly sunny but start with a possible morning freeze, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warmer, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms before daybreak, highs near 60.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
