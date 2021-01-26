Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Plenty of moisture will flow over the area today from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see lots of clouds and near record highs. A cold front remains stalled to our west. Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon. There is a potential for one or two strong to severe storms. The main threat will be from damaging winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! The cold front moves through the area Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few storms possible through 5pm. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday with drier and much colder air. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we’ll start both days with temps near freezing. Another cold front brings a chance for showers Sunday into early Monday.