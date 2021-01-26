First Alert Weather Day: Another round of widespread rain Tuesday night, Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A strong cold front interacts with spring-like moisture and an approaching area of low pressure to produce widespread rain and a few storms Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread, persistent rain may slow both commutes and outdoors plans and practices will probably need to be pushed back. Severe weather is not expected, but a couple of thunderstorms and brief heavy rain is possible.
Tuesday begins mostly dry, but spotty rain becomes more likely just after lunch-time well west of Interstate 95. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast west of I-95 by 4 p.m. and scattered rain is a good-bet in the Savannah Metro by the end of the evening commute or dinner-time.
Periods of rain, some of which will be heavy, are expected through Wednesday afternoon before drier air filters in from the northwest late in the afternoon and evening. Rain should be completely done between 6 and 9 p.m.
The heaviest rain will fall where the main band of rain is most persistent; probably within a box stretching from Odum, Georgia, to Hazlehurst, Georgia, on up to Hampton, South Carolina down to Ridgeland, South Carolina, and back southwestward, roughly, along I-95. One to two inches of rain is likely in this area.
Further southeast, rainfall totals may average less than one-half inch southeast of Jesup through McIntosh and Glynn counties.
Colder, windier, sunnier weather builds in Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.