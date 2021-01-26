Ga. DPH looking for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is looking for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccines.
“Georgia Responds” is the state’s medical and volunteer program. It matches people with medical and non-medical skills to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and advance EMS professionals could be used to help administer vaccines. And people who are not certified health professionals can still volunteer to help.
“Non-medical volunteers could be used in administer roles like registering individuals for vaccinations, data input, language interpretation, guidance and assistance and vaccination administration sites and other administration roles,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
