Heavy police presence reported in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department had a large presence set up in the area of E. Broad Street and E. Oglethorpe Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Officers and SWAT were on the scene from East Broad and Oglethorpe to Burney Drive down to Avery Street. It seemed to be centered around the River Pointe Apartment Homes.
Savannah Police tell us officers responded to the 200 block of Avery Street to follow up on an investigation. There were no incidents and the scene has cleared.
