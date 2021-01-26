PHOTOS: Northern Jefferson Co. hit hard by overnight deadly severe storms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports early Tuesday morning in northern Jefferson County are multiple people are injured and there’s major structural damage after severe storms moved through the area overnight.
Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates has confirmed a fatality.
Fultondale Assistant Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says multiple agencies are still searching and remaining people who are trapped. He said he cannot confirm how many injuries or deaths there are.
A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began soon after. There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale, including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.
Below is a photo gallery of images we have received from viewers in northern Jefferson County. We will continue adding photos throughout the morning.
